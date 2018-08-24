Mark Worden joins Shoe Carnival as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

Shoe Carnival, Inc. has announced the appointment of brand and marketing veteran, Mark Worden, to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, effective September 10, 2018.

“We are excited to welcome Mark to the Shoe Carnival team with his incredible depth of experience as a brand builder and marketing executive,” said Cliff Sifford, Shoe Carnival’s President and Chief Executive Officer in a statement, adding, “We believe Mark’s leadership and deep insight into marketing and brand-building will help us as we continue on our road to improve, innovate and enhance customer engagement and experience.”

Worden, the company said, will join Shoe Carnival with over 23 years of brand management, marketing and general and executive management experience leading international consumer packaged goods brands at the SC Johnson Company and Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Prior to joining Shoe Carnival, he led the Northern European region for SC Johnson and was responsible for revenue and share growth objectives across six countries.

Prior to this role, Worden was assistant to the chairman and CEO of SC Johnson as well as a senior marketing director. During his tenure at Kimberly-Clark, Worden was a senior brand manager, and held multiple marketing roles across their flagship brands.

Picture:Facebook/Shoe Carnival