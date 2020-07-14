Marks & Spencer appoints new business lead of brands

Marks & Spencer has appointed the former director of external business at Debenhams, Sarah Savva, as its new business lead of brands.

Savva was most recently project manager of new business development at Primark, a role she held for six months. Prior to that, she worked for 29 years at Debenhams where she was most recently the British department store chain’s director of external business.

“At our full-year results we shared that we’re in negotiations with a number of brands to enhance Marks & Spencer and the relevance of our product offer for our customers,” Marks & Spencer clothing and home transformation director Neil Harrison said in a statement.

“We’re delighted that Sarah has joined us, bringing her extensive commercial experience to help ensure we have complementary brands and where we have categories with leadership position we maintain that with added brands that create a full offer. We’re looking forward to working with her.”

The company has announced a raft of management to its clothing team in the past year as it looks to transform the business, including Alex Dimitriu as menswear buying director, Helen Wilson as head of merchandising for womenswear, and Richard Price as managing director of clothing and home.