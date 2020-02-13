Marks & Spencer appoints new menswear buying director

Marks & Spencer has appointed former Miss Selfridge buying and design director Alex Dimitriu as its new menswear buying director.

Dimitriu previously worked at Marks & Spencer as head of buying from 2013 before joining New Look as buying, merchandising and design director in 2016. She then worked her way up to womenswear director in 2017, before leaving in 2018 to join Arcadia-owned Miss Selfridges as buying and design director.

The news comes amid an ongoing transformation at the British retailer’s clothing and home division. For the third quarter of the year, the division saw revenue drop 3.7 percent to 1 million pounds, which the retailer said was partly due to the shape of buy in menswear.

Wes Taylor, director of menswear at Marks & Spencer, said in a statement: “Marks & Spencer is changing and we're pleased that the scale and pace of our transformation is attracting both new and returning talent to Marks & Spencer. Alex is a brilliant buyer and brings with her a great sense of style and strong leadership skills. Working closely with Karen Hall who joined us last year as head of design and the wider menswear management team she will help drive our strategy for Marks & Spencer menswear.”