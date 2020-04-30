Marks & Spencer appoints new non-exec directors

Marks and Spencer has announced the appointment of Tamara Ingram and Sapna Sood as non-executive directors, effective 21 May.

Sood is a group director at Compass Group PLC and has been non-executive director at French luxury giant Kering for the last four years. She also chaired the company’s sustainability committee.

Ingram joins from communications, advertising and public relations company WPP, where she has held senior roles since 2002. Prior to that, she worked at global communications and advertising agency Saatchi and Saatchi where she was CEO and chair.

In addition to the appointments, Katie Bickerstaffe started in her role of chief strategy and transformation director on 27 April and will step down from the board in July.

Eoin Tonge is also confirmed to join the board as chief financial officer on 8 June. He will be replacing Alison Brittain who will retire as a director in July.

Chairman Archie Norman said in a statement: “To support the transformation challenge at Marks & Spencer we have built a very strong board with diverse and relevant operational experience who are closely engaged with the executive team.

“The appointment of Tamara and Sapna, in addition to Eoin joining the board as an executive director, will bring in fresh and diverse talent and two exceptionally smart new people. Our enormous thanks go to Alison who has been a strong and active board member for the last six years.”