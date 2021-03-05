Marks & Spencer hires new retail operations director

Marks & Spencer has named Alastair Brass as its new retail operations director.

In his new position, Brass will be responsible for every aspect of the company’s retail operations function, including its customer and central operations, clothing and home operations, food and UK franchise operations, and retail efficiency.

He will report to Sacha Berendji, director of retail, operations and property.

Brass will join Marks & Spencer in April from British multinational energy and services company Centrica, where he is currently customer contact director and was previously transformation director.

“Marks & Spencer is a much-lovedd brand and has built its reputation on outstanding customer service,” Brass said in a statement. “I’m incredibly excited to become part of the leadership team driving its transformation and help deliver a retail experience that is fit for future, supported by industry-leading operations.”