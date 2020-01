Marks & Spencer has appointed David Surdeau as interim chief financial officer, replacing Humphrey Singer, who exited the British retailer on 31 December.

Surdeau will begin his new role on 7 January and will report to group chief executive officer Steve Rowe.

His previous experience includes 16 years at Tesco, where he worked most recently as group planning, treasury and tax director, a position he left in 2015.