Marks & Spencer names new chief people officer

British department store Marks & Spencer has named Hayley Tatum as its new chief people officer. She joins the retailer from Asda, where she spent over 14 years in the same role, nine of which in combination with the title chief corporate affairs officer.

Her appointment was confirmed by Marks & Spencer CEO, Stuart Machin, who, in a post on LinkedIn, said Tatum would join the business from October 2025, at which time she will start her induction by working alongside store colleagues and in distribution centres.

Machin, who has worked with Tatum previously, said she possesses a “very hands-on and collaborative leadership style”, before adding: “We have lots to do in the years ahead to transform M&S and importantly become even closer to our customers and closer to our colleagues.”

Tatum succeeds Sarah Findlater, who is stepping down from her role as people director after 27 years in total at Marks & Spencer. Findlater, who is to exit the company in autumn, was called a “joy to work with” by Machin, who said she would “leave as a long-term friend of the company”.

In her own post, Findlater said: “It’s been a real privilege to grow through so many leadership roles and to work alongside some truly fabulous people who’ve inspired me every step of the way, and never more so than during the three months I recently spent working in stores alongside our incredible store colleagues. I leave the business at a high point – after three years of commercial growth, cultural transformation, and deep operational change.”