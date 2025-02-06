Marks & Spencer names new clothing, home and beauty boss

British retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed former Boohoo Group chief executive John Lyttle as its new managing director of clothing, home and beauty as it looks to evolve its leadership team “to deliver the next phase” of its transformation.

Lyttle joins the retailer with extensive retail and transformation experience, spending five years at Boohoo and nine years at Primark as chief operating officer. He succeeds Richard Price, who has been in the role since July 2020. Price will leave the company on April 30 to pursue a portfolio career.

Stuart Machin, chief executive of Marks & Spencer, said in a statement: “Thanks to Richard’s leadership, the clothing, home and beauty business is now on a much stronger footing with improved product. Style perceptions have increased consistently and our lead on quality and value has extended, driving growth in sales and market share. Richard leaves the business as a long-standing friend of M&S and we wish him the very best.

“That said, there remains much to do and so much opportunity in this next phase of our plan to reshape M&S for future growth. Changes underway to embed strategic sourcing partnerships, a modern planning platform and an efficient logistics network are nascent and there is lots to do to develop a truly omnichannel clothing, home and beauty business.

“I’m delighted to welcome John to M&S. He brings extensive experience in driving strong volume-based growth and supply chain transformation across store-based and pureplay retailers. His down-to-earth leadership style fits with our sleeves rolled up, ‘tell it as it is’ culture, and I know he will be a brilliant colleague to work with.”

M&S campaign Credits: M&S

Lyttle will join M&S on March 3, where he will spend his first month in stores and supply chain before a month-long handover with Price.

Commenting on his new role, Lyttle said: “M&S is somewhere I have always wanted to work, and it is a real privilege to join the clothing, home and beauty business at a time when there is both so much momentum and opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”

M&S clothing boss Richard Price to exit business

M&S also said Maddy Evans, currently director of womenswear, will take on a broader role, including lingerie, becoming director of M&S Woman. Lingerie director Charlotte Davies, who recently joined from Hunkemöller where she was chief product officer, will report to Evans.

M&S SS25 collection Credits: M&S

In addition, David Brittain will be joining M&S as director of home and beauty at the end of April from Amazon. He is currently business development director of Amazon Fashion, Europe. Prior roles have included commercial director for the UK and Ireland at Parfums Christian Dior and buying roles in furniture and premium beauty at John Lewis & Partners.

Brittain will replace Heidi Woodhouse, who will be leaving M&S after a handover period.

Machin added: “John will be supported by a strong leadership team. Maddy Evans is transforming our womenswear proposition, and I am delighted to broaden her remit to include our trusted heartland of Lingerie. Bringing all of our Womenswear categories together will further improve our customer proposition and style credentials, and this change builds on the progress Charlotte Davies has already started to make.

“David Brittain is a great addition to the leadership team with a strong track record across fashion, home and beauty in stores and online. I am confident that this team will bring the fresh perspective, energy and drive required to up the pace and scale of change in this next phase of transformation across M&S’s clothing, home and beauty business.”