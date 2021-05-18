Marks & Spencer reshuffles management, joint COOs announced

Marks & Spencer has announced a reshuffle to its management team as it pushes forward with its transformation strategy.

Chief transformation and strategy director Katie Bickerstaffe and managing director of Marks & Spencer’s Food division Stuart Machin are to become joint chief operating officers

In her new role, Bickerstaffe will give oversight to the data, services, clothing and home and international businesses. Meanwhile, Machin, who will continue as managing director of food, will take oversight responsibility for operations, property, store development and IT.

Eoin Tonge will take on strategy and transformation planning as part of his remit as chief financial officer.

Retail, operations and property director Sacha Berendji will move away from his role to focus on “Future Stores” and accelerate the development of the retailer’s 10X digital stores, store renewal, store rotation and IT.

New co-COOs at Marks & Spencer

Managing director of clothing and home Richard Price and managing director of international Paul Friston will retain their roles.

“The executive committee will continue to operate as the business’s central decision-making body and its membership is unchanged,” the retailer added.

CEO Steve Rowe said in a release: “Over the last three years we have built a great team of people at Marks & Spencer and covered a lot of ground. Now we need to move into the next phase, and that means accelerating the pace of change, and Stuart and Katie will bring even more impetus to our core businesses.

“With that I will, with Eoin’s support, be better able to concentrate on building the Marks & Spencer of the future and our path to growth.”