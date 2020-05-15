Marks & Spencer’s new fashion managing director to start earlier

Marks & Spencer Group has announced that Richard Price will start his role as managing director of clothing and home on July 6, 2020.

The British retailer first announced the appointment of the position on November 22 of last year but didn’t give a start date. At that time, Price was the CEO of F&F Clothing at Tesco.

“Richard joins us at a crucial time. I am confident that his leadership of a much-strengthened team and track record of delivering growth through great value, stylish product will accelerate the transformation of our Clothing and Home business and build on the improvements in product, value and availability over the past year,” said Marks & Spencer CEO Steve Rowe in a statement on Thursday.

Price had worked with Marks & Spencer at a different point in his career, but said that he “left the business because it felt like it was drifting in the wrong direction”. Now, he thinks there is “a real chance to make it special again”.

Earlier this year, the company announced further management changes, including Tamara Ingram and Sapna Sood as non-executive directors, Alex Dimitriu as menswear buying director, Katie Bickerstaffe as chief strategy and transformation director and Helen Wilson as head of merchandising for womenswear.