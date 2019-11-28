Marks & Spencer taps Arcadia creative director as new head of brand creative

Marks & Spencer has appointed Arcadia’s former creative director Anthony Cassidy as its new head of brand creative.

Cassidy will join the British retailer in the Spring and will report to clothing and home marketing director Nathan Ansell.

He is the latest of a number of recent hires at Marks & Spencer’s clothing and home team. Last week, Richard Price was announced as the department's new managing director.

Commenting on the latest appointment in a statement, Nathan Ansell, director of clothing and home marketing, said: “Marks & Spencer is changing and great marketing is an important way we’ll increase our appeal to our target of busy families - communicating style & value and backing our powerhouse categories with confidence - from denim to schoolwear.

“Over the past few months, the team have worked tirelessly to deliver more relevant campaigns that support the strategy including our Per Una refresh and our course our Christmas advert – Go Jumpers. We’re really excited that Anthony will be able to drive this work forward with real pace and flair. He brings a vast amount of experience from a range of roles and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”