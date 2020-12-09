Marks & Spencer taps Bupa CEO as non-exec director

Marks & Spencer has appointed Bupa Group CEO Evelyn Bourke as a non-executive director, effective 1 February.

Bourke is due to retire from the helm of international healthcare company Bupa at the end of December after five years in the position, during which time she led its transformative change, resetting its strategy to consumer-central and investing in people and technology.

She also has experience in financial services, risk and capital management, and mergers and acquisitions, having spent three and a half years as Bupa's chief financial officer.

“I am delighted to welcome Evelyn to the board. She is extremely smart, has highly relevant experience and her appointment further strengthens and broadens the Board, who remain closely engaged with the executive team,” Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman said in a statement.