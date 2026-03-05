Marks & Spencer taps Frasers Group CCO as digital and partnership director

Marks & Spencer has named David Clark as its new director of online, omnichannel and partnerships, a role he will take up from August after completing a store induction period.

Clark currently serves as chief customer officer at Frasers Group, where he has been for a total of almost four years. During this time, he oversaw the launch of the company’s new online loyalty programme, as well as leading online platforms for the group.

He started his career as a store manager at Topshop, before becoming an assistant buyer for the brand and later head of buying for men’s brands at Asos.

Clark went on to hold roles of increasing responsibility over the course of his career, including head of buying, men, at Zalando; trading director, Europe and US at Asos; digital general manager of Selfridges; and chief operating officer at Genflow.

His appointment comes amid an ongoing transformation of Marks & Spencer’s Fashion, Home and Beauty department, currently being overseen by managing director John Lyttle, who has sought to reshape the category for future growth. Omnichannel is a key element of the strategy, with the retailer striving for online to contribute to 50 percent of sales.

In a statement, Lyttle said he was pleased to bolster the existing departmental team with the addition of Clark, who he noted had “deep experience and the right mix of skills to complement the existing talented team”.

Lyttle continued: “Having the right team in place underpins our strategy as we reshape for future growth – as a team, we have a lot to do and together we are excited about the opportunities ahead.”