Marks & Spencer taps new non-exec director

Marks & Spencer has appointed Ronan Dunne as a non-executive director, effective August 1.

Dunne has been the non-executive chair of Six Nations Rugby since January. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, and earlier still held the same position at Telefónica UK.

“I am delighted to welcome Ronan to our board,” Marks & Spencer chair Archie Norman said in a statement.

He continued: “He is a very strong commercial leader with enormous international experience in the digital telecoms industry, has led businesses through technological and people transformation, and has great financial expertise.

“He will add relevant expertise and fit in with our ‘engaged Board’ governance style.”

As well as joining the company’s board, Dunne will also join its audit and nomination committees.