Marks & Spencer taps Next digital trading boss for new analytics role

Marks & Spencer has appointed Next’s head of digital trading Gemma Lumsden to a newly-created analytics role.

Lumsden will join the UK retailer on Monday as head of optimisation and analytics. In her new position, she will be responsible for leading the analytics, website optimisation and SEO teams. She will report to Stephen Langford, who joined the retailer as director of M&S.com in May.

“With the trend towards digital accelerated it is critical we turbocharge M&S.com through both a strengthened and engaged in-house team and by working with the very best external partners,” Marks & Spencer said in a statement.

“Gemma brings true digital expertise and great retail experience and this new role represents our absolute commitment to improving the customer experience on our website and ultimately driving growth.”

Photo credit: Marks & Spencer

Metakey: Marks & Spencer