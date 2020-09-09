Marquee Brands appoints Neil Fiske as CEO

Former Gap CEO, Neil Fiske, has been appointed as the new CEO of global brand owner, marketer and media company, Marquee Brands.

Fiske has previously served as CEO of Billabong International where he restored the flagship of the brand to a position of market leadership, he was the CEO of Eddie Bauer for five years to reposition the company’s focus on its heritage as America’s original outdoor outfitter and he was the CEO of Bath and Body Works, where he guided a brand transformation.

Fiske said in a statement: “Marquee Brands has one of the best portfolios in the industry with premium brands that are truly meaningful to the consumer, have clear identities and competitive positionings, and a runway of growth ahead of them.

“I am fortunate to join a company that has a proven formula for success, a strong team adapting quickly to this ever-changing environment, and investing at a time when many are in retreat.”

Marquee Brands is owned by Neuberger Berman, and includes brands such as Martha Stewart, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in a Pod, and Bruno Magli.

"Neil brings world-class multi-brand operational experience to Marquee Brands and has a track record of successfully building and repositioning brands. We are very excited to have him lead the team as the company's first chief executive officer,” explained Sam Porat, managing director of Neuberger Berman.

Zachary Sigel, managing director of Neuberger Berman, said: "As we continue to build and evolve the Marquee Brands business model, it was the right time for us to find a CEO with the experience and strategic foresight to take advantage of the unprecedented market opportunities ahead of us."