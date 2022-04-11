Marquee Brands names first chief commercial and strategy officer

Brand owner, marketer and media company Marquee Brands has named Heath Golden as its first chief commercial and strategy officer.

In the newly created role, Golden will oversee Fashion Lifestyle, Motherhood, and Marquee Brands Connect divisions to optimize and accelerate business growth opportunities.

Golden joins from Randa Apparel & Accessories where he has served as executive vice president, chief financial and strategy officer. He is also currently a board member of Moss Bros.