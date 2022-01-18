Marrkt names David Segal as marketing manager

Marrkt, the online retailer which sells pre-owned and deadstock menswear products from global brands, has appointed David Segal as its marketing manager, as the platform looks to scale in 2022 and expand to the US.

Segal joins from responsible design company Raeburn, where he has served as digital and creative content manager for the past five years and has been instrumental in building the brand online.

In his new role as marketing manager at Marrkt, Segal will be responsible for the development of the marketplace’s overall marketing strategy, in addition to working closely with chief executive Lewis Hull on Marrkt’s US expansion plans.

In 2021, Marrkt saw significant growth in the US, with a 300 percent increase in orders. As a result, the brand is moving forward with plans to open a US operation in 2022, which will be accompanied by a “big marketing push” and a significant increase in marketing spend.

Commenting on his new role, Segal said in a statement: “I’m excited to join Marrkt at a really exciting time of growth for the business. I’ve always admired the work of Lewis (founder) in building a leading pre-owned marketplace housing the very best brands in the world. Re-sell is the future, and I look forward to helping the brand scale further and promote circularity.”

Established in 2016, Marrkt focuses on products that hold “a genuine resale value and that are defined by quality,” and currently has more than 12,000 designer garments including Margaret Howell, Nigel Cabourn, Levis Vintage and Arc’teryx, available to purchase online from sellers across the world.

Last year the platform saw its sales more than double as the resale market boomed, as buying second-hand items went mainstream, and this trend is set to continue in 2022 as consumers look to enjoy their favourite brands in the most environmentally positive way.