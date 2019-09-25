Mary Beth Laughton to join as CEO of Athleta brand

Gap Inc. has announced the appointment of Mary Beth Laughton as President and Chief Executive Officer of Athleta. Laughton, the company said, will begin her new role in late October and will serve on Gap Inc.’s senior leadership team reporting to President and CEO Art Peck.

“Mary Beth brings a strong background in digital operations, a keen understanding of customers and an ability to deliver innovative experiences,” said Peck in a statement, adding, “She is the right leader for Athleta, with a proven track record in driving consistent results in multiple growth markets, including performance apparel and beauty.”

Laughton, the company added, is a retail and digital executive with over 20 years of strong background in driving omni-channel growth through innovative experiences at companies, including Sephora and Nike. Most recently, she was EVP of omni retail for Sephora US, leading both the e-commerce and stores channels. Prior to that, Laughton spent nine years at Nike, in a variety of roles including general manager of e-commerce for Europe and the director of e-commerce for Nike subsidiaries, including Cole Haan, Converse and Hurley. She has been a board member of REI since 2017. Laughton began her career at McKinsey & Company, focusing on the retail and digital sectors.

“Athleta is a powerful brand that empowers women and girls through its inclusive, inspirational community and I am excited about the significant opportunity ahead for us,” added Laughton.

Picture:Facebook/Athleta