Mary Ellen Coyne to take helm at J.Jill in May 2025

J.Jill, the apparel and accessories brand, has appointed Mary Ellen Coyne as chief executive officer and president, effective May 1, 2025. Coyne, who brings more than 30 years of industry experience, will also join the company’s board of directors.

She succeeds CEO Claire Spofford, who announced her retirement in December and will step down on April 30, 2025.

"Mary Ellen's recent success as CEO of J.McLaughlin and her impactful tenure at Ralph Lauren highlight her ability to build and scale businesses, enhance customer experiences, and drive shareholder value. We are thrilled to welcome her to the J.Jill family," said Michael Rahamim, chairman of the board.

Coyne most recently served as CEO of J.McLaughlin, where she revitalised the brand and led significant growth in sales and profitability during her nearly decade-long tenure. Before that, she held various leadership roles at Ralph Lauren, including chief merchandising officer for women's and children's categories.

"J.Jill's commitment to high-quality, versatile apparel that resonates with consumers aligns perfectly with my passion for creating meaningful customer experiences," Coyne said.