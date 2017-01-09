Massimo Renon named Commercial General Manager of Marcolin

Marcolin Group, an eyewear company and PAI Partners, a European private equity firm have announced the appointment of Massimo Renon as Worldwide Commercial General Manager effective today.

Renon will manage the direction of licensing, product, marketing and worldwide sales, reporting directly to Giovanni Zoppas, CEO Marcolin Group.

Commenting on Renon’s appointment, Zoppas said in a press release, “We are pleased that Massimo joined Marcolin. His extensive experience in the eyewear industry and commercial field will lead the company to further strengthen its distribution network and competitiveness in the global market.”

Picture:Massimo Renon