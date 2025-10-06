Matalan bolsters expertise to support transformation plan

Matalan, the prominent UK and international fashion and homeware retailer, has announced a series of key senior appointments aimed at deepening expertise across its core business functions and supporting its transformation plan.

These hires follow strategic changes implemented earlier in 2025 by executive chair Karl-Heinz Holland and the leadership team, which saw product, customer, and commercial capabilities consolidated under one structure led by Sarah Welsh, chief product, brand and commercial officer.

The new leadership includes Jo Bennett as director of buying & design, who joins from Tu clothing and John Lewis to lead product and design strategy; Jon Williams in the newly created role of director of trading, planning and merchandising; Eilidh MacAskill as director of marketing, bringing experience from Ocado and Asda; and Andreas Nicolaides as director of digital, tasked with driving the retailer's omnichannel strategy.

Executive Chair Karl-Heinz Holland emphasized the progress, stating: "We are making strong progress on our transformation plan... With fresh investment, a modernised store estate, invigorated product and the right talent across the business, we have both the strategy and means to grow our market share, attract new customers and deliver sustainable, profitable growth."

This talent injection complements a significant investment program secured earlier this year, which included 25 million pounds of additional funding from anchor investors to modernize Matalan’s store estate and supply chain. Welsh added that the consolidated structure gives the team the focus needed "to relentlessly deliver the everyday style, quality and value our customer deserves."