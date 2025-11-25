Matalan names new director of people and talent

Matalan has confirmed the appointment of Beccy Davies to the new role of director of people and talent. The British retailer announced the news on LinkedIn, where it revealed Davies had joined the team this month.

Davies comes to Matalan from IT sales and distribution firm Exertis UK, where she served as head of HR for almost two years. Prior to this, she had been with beauty giant Estée Lauder for over eight years, holding a number of roles of increasing responsibility, her most recent position being director, HRBP corporate functions.

Davies also announced her new title on her own LinkedIn page, where she said: “Stepping into the role has been a proud moment in my career, coming back into a large retail business where people genuinely sit at the heart of everything.

“Since joining, I’ve been met with a real sense of warmth and pride across our distribution centres, support hub and stores. It’s clear to see how much passion and commitment runs throughout the business, and how strongly colleagues care about what they do.”

Davies’ appointment comes on the back of a wider leadership reshuffle at Matalan. The company has announced a string of new appointments among its core business function in recent months, including in its buying, trading, digital and marketing teams.

The hiring spree builds on a number of strategic changes implemented earlier in 2025 by executive chair Karl-Heinz Holland, which saw product, customer, and commercial capabilities consolidated under one structure, now overseen by chief product, brand and commercial officer Sarah Welsh.