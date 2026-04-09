Matalan strengthens product leadership with two senior executive appointments

UK-based fashion and homeware retailer Matalan has announced the appointment of two senior executives to its product leadership team. Angela Gaskell joins the business as director of sourcing, purchasing, quality and fit, while Jonty Wilson has been named head of quality and technical.

The appointments are intended to bolster the end-to-end product capabilities of the retailer. By integrating these specific functions, the company aims to enhance product standards and improve consistency across its offerings.

Gaskell previously served as chief operating officer at Garment Services Group, a global clothing supplier. Her career also includes an eight-year tenure at N Brown Group, where she held several senior roles focused on retail, sourcing, and supply chain management.

Focus on technical innovation and quality

In her new capacity, Gaskell is tasked with leading the unified sourcing and quality divisions. She brings experience in operational improvements, specifically through the implementation of advanced technologies such as 3D fit.

Wilson joins the retailer with more than 30 years of experience spanning manufacturing, third-party quality assurance, and global retail. He previously held senior quality and compliance positions at C&A, Asos, and Primark.

During his time at Primark, Wilson led the quality function through significant operational shifts, including the launch of the click and collect service. His expertise lies in utilizing innovation to drive quality standards and smarter technical processes.

Strategic growth and market share

The leadership additions come as part of a broader transformation strategy at the UK retailer. Sarah Welsh, chief product, brand and commercial officer at Matalan, stated that strengthening the team is key to delivering change at scale and pace.

Welsh noted that the appointments will assist the company in meeting customer expectations regarding style and value. The ultimate goal of this structural change is to support the ambition of the business to grow its market share.

Gaskell expressed that bringing sourcing, quality, and fit under a single structure creates a significant opportunity to strengthen the product offer. Wilson added that technology is currently transforming how the industry delivers quality through faster decision-making and more consistent outcomes.