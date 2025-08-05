Matalan’s director of buying and design exits

Laura Wiard, the director of buying and design at Matalan, has stepped down from her post at the British retailer. Her departure brings to an end a two year run at the company, which she first joined in September 2023.

Wiard announced her exit on LinkedIn, where she bid a “fond farewell to all the wonderful people at Matalan”. Her statement continued: “A challenging yet enjoyable two years and I’m proud to have played a part in the turnaround journey of the business.”

In regards to the future, Wiard said: “Looking forward to a holiday and some time with my family before planning my next challenge.”

Commenting on Wiard's depature, a Matalan spokesperson told FashionUnited: “Throughout her time at Matalan, Laura helped to elevate our product offer and improve the quality and style of our ranges, and we’re grateful for all her contributions."

Wiard joined Matalan at a precarious time for the retailer, which had just been taken over by a group of lenders who intended to reduce its significant debt burden. Following the acquisition, the retailer onboarded a fresh spate of leadership in response to waning demand and turbulent financials.

Under new ownership, Matalan set out to adapt its approach to a challenging market, “increasing its level of agility and margin resilience”, as stated by former CEO Stephen Mill, who was later succeeded by Jo Whitfield.

Wiard came to Matalan from SikSilk, where she had spent two years as head of buying before becoming trading director. Prior to this, she had led various buying departments at Primark, including childrenswear and menswear, over a 23 year span.

This article was updated August 5, 12:45pm CEST to include a statement from Matalan.