MatchesFashion global fashion director steps down

Natalie Kingham has stepped down as global fashion director of MatchesFashion. Kingham has spent 11 years at the luxury retailer, and her exit comes just months after she stepped into the newly created role. Kingham’s departure comes right after the sudden exit of MatchesFashion former CEO Ajay Kavan.

Kingham began at MatchesFashion in 2010 as an international womenswear buyer. She would later be promoted to fashion and buying director in 2013. In December, she was promoted to the role of global fashion director.

MatchesFashion has seen a series of management shakeups recently, and there are currently no plans to replace Kingham. The company is undergoing the search for a new CEO to replace Kevan to help scale the company up.