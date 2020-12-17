Matchesfashion names first global fashion officer

Matchesfashion has appointed Natalie Kingham to the newly-created role of global fashion officer.

In the new position, Kingham will define and lead the fashion point of view for Matchesfashion “to inspire deeper relationships with the world’s most discerning luxury customers”.

Kingham has worked at the London-based fashion retailer for a decade, joining as international womenswear buyer before being promoted to fashion and buying director.

During her time at the company, Kingham has been credited with steering the launch of the Innovators programme, an initiative designed to champion young design talent, as well as expanding the company’s portfolio to include edits in homewares and lifestyle, vacation studio and fine jewellery.

“Throughout 2020 we have seen how our customers' lifestyles have adapted to a changing world,” Kingham said in a statement. “As we move into 2021, I am looking forward to evolving Matchesfashion’s proposition and continuing to showcase an innovative curation of designer talent.”

Kingham will report to chief commercial officer Elizabeth von der Goltz, who joins in February 2021.