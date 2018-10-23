Mathew Dunn to join Asos as its new CFO

The board of Asos plc has appointed Mathew Dunn to the role of Chief Financial Officer and to the main board of the company.

Commenting on Dunn’s appointment, Nick Beighton, Asos CEO said in a statement: “I’m looking forward to working with Mathew. He brings us a totally relevant mix of operational experience together with a history of implementing and overseeing finance systems at an international level”.

The company said, Dunn will take up his roles in the spring of 2019 and has held a variety of senior management positions, including at SABMiller plc and most recently as chief financial officer of Britvic plc.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with the Asos team. I’m motivated by their ambitious plans to realise the significant potential still ahead for the company,” added Dunn.

Picture:Facebook/Asos