Mathieu Sidokpohou to take over as head of Adidas global sales

Arthur Hoeld, executive board member responsible for Adidas global sales, is stepping down by the end of October 31, 2024.

The company’s supervisory board has appointed Mathieu Sidokpohou, 49 to succeed Arthur Hoeld, effective November 1, 2024.Sidokpohou, a French national, joined the company in 2020 as general manager Adidas France. In July 2021, he became general manager of the cluster South Europe before taking over the responsibility as managing director for Europe in 2023.

“Mathieu has exactly the experience and the attitude that we need at this point of our turnaround to continue the momentum and further grow our business together with our partners. Mathieu and his team have led the recent success in our home market Europe which grew by more than 20 percent,” said Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.

Arthur Hoeld joined adidas in 1998. Prior to his appointment as executive board member for global sales, he held various leadership positions across global brands and market EMEA, including SVP brand strategy & business development, general manager for Originals and managing director EMEA at Adidas.

“With his strong commercial experience and brand track record, Arthur celebrated many successes over the last two decades and was an integral part of our turnaround. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours,” added Thomas Rabe, chairman of the supervisory board of Adidas AG.

As of November 1, 2024, the company’s executive board will consist of CEO Bjørn Gulden, CFO Harm Ohlmeyer, Michelle Robertson, head global human resources, people and culture and Mathieu Sidokpohou, head global sales.