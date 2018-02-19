Matt Davies to join N Brown as Chairman in May 2018

N Brown has announced the appointment of Matt Davies as Non-Executive Director and Chairman elect with immediate effect. Davies, the company said, will assume the role of Chairman from May 1, 2018, succeeding Andrew Higginson, who will retire from the board on that date.

Commenting on the development, Higginson, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Matt Davies to N Brown. Matt is a first-class retailer and brings a wealth of experience to the group. He has a proven track record of value creation across retail and online through his roles as CEO of Tesco UK and ROI and as CEO of Halfords and Pets at Home. It has been a privilege to chair the company through the past five years, and I wish the business every success in the coming years.”

Davies, the company added, is currently CEO of Tesco UK and ROI, a role he will leave at the end of April 2018 having been appointed in May 2015. Prior to Tesco, he was CEO of Halfords from 2012 to 2015 and finance director from 2001 – 2004 and CEO of Pets at Home from 2004 – 2012.

“I am delighted and excited to be taking on this role. I am really looking forward to working with Angela, her team and my fellow Non-Executive Directors to further develop and grow the N Brown business,” added Davies.

Picture:N Brown website