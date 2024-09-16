Mattel names new head of UK consumer products

Mattel, the leading toy and family entertainment company behind brands including Barbie, Monster High and Hot Wheels, has appointed Mara Verzé as its new head of UK consumer products.

In a statement, Mattel said Verzé would lead the UK consumer products team and continue accelerating licensing in the market.

Verzé joins Mattel EMEA from Authentic Brands Group, where she was responsible for brands such as Nautica, Nine West, Aeropostale, Vince Camuto, Forever 21 and Izod within EMEA and India region, and served as relationship manager for licensing partners to maximise business performance and drive retail profitability.

Prior to Authentic, Verzé worked for IMG licensing and consumer products, responsible for international licensees across multiple categories, including apparel, footwear, luggage, car accessories, gardening, tools, e-mobility, toys and territories (Europe, Asia, Americas, the Middle East).

Ruth Henriquez, senior director of licensing, publishing, and LBE EMEA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mara to the Mattel EMEA team. Her extensive experience and proven track record in managing diverse brand portfolios and driving retail profitability make her an invaluable addition.

“We look forward to leveraging her expertise to further strengthen our consumer products presence in the UK market.”

Commenting on her new role, Verzé added: “Joining a team whose passion and imagination created such iconic brands and products is a dream come true. I look forward to working with the entire Mattel team to build on their incredible momentum and play a role in the execution of Mattel's full franchise strategy, inspiring and entertaining our fans in the UK and beyond.”