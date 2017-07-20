Maureen Chiquet nominated to Canada Goose board

Former Chanel chief executive Maureen Chiquet has been nominated to the Canada Goose board of directors as an independent director.

Outerwear specialist Canada Goose states that Chiquet will bring a “global vision, international leadership and deep luxury acumen” to the board, as the brand continues its global expansion that includes the opening of its first European flagship store in London this autumn.

“Maureen is a highly-regarded industry trailblazer and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team as we grow our Board with the right people and the right skills to help us leverage the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Dani Reiss, president and chief executive of Canada Goose. “Her deep expertise in growing businesses on an international scale, and extensive track record of sustaining brand excellence will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and build an enduring legacy.”

Chiquet, who was Chanel’s first global chief executive overseeing the business and brand’s world-wide expansion for nearly a decade, brings more than 30 years of retail industry experience to the Canada Goose board and is expected to provide strong product, marketing, and business operations expertise.

“I have long admired Canada Goose for its dedication to authenticity, quality and craftsmanship and I am honoured to be a part of such a highly coveted global brand as it embarks on its next chapter of growth. I look forward to joining this winning team and to supporting Canada Goose’s exciting future,” added Chiquet.

Chiquet will be nominated for election to the Board of Directors at Canada Goose’s Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place on August 15 in Toronto.