Maurices names new CEO as George Goldfarb steps down

US womenswear chain Maurices has announced the appointment of David Kornberg as its new president and CEO as longtime chief George Goldfarb steps down from the role.

“I am very excited to join the Maurices team,” said Kornberg, who will start his new position on March 15. “I believe Maurices has a great business model, a talented management team and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing retail landscape.”

Outgoing CEO Goldfarb, who has been at the company for the past 36 years, will transition to chairman emeritus, and serve on the company’s board of directors.

“Though George’s shoes will be hard to fill, we are confident that David is the right successor,” said executive chairman Jeff Kirwan. “David is an extremely talented leader with experience from notable brands including Disney, Marks & Spencer and Express, where, as President and CEO, he drove the omnichannel transformation and the brand’s evolution. David has a deep understanding of the consumer and is recognized as a customer and people-centric leader.”