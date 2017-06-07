Mauro Ravizza Krieger exits creative director role at Pal Zileri

London - Mauro Ravizza Krieger, creative director at menswear label Pal Zileri, has exited his role. The decision for the two parties to go their separate ways after three years is said to have been mutual, according to WWD.

"This is amicable," said Giovanni Mannucci, chief executive officer of Pal Zileri, to WWD. "We have talked about the development of the brand and a change made sense for both of us." A successor has yet to be announced, but Mannucci revealed that the company is working a new strategy for Pal Zileri which will be unveiled next January.

Ravizza Kriger final collection for Pal Zileri will be shown during Milan Men's Fashion Week on June 18, although the designer himself will not be present at the event. He first joined the label as creative director in 2014 and has been credited with playing a key role in the brand's repositioning. Prior to joining the team at Pal Zileri, he worked for Caruso, Loro Piana, Herno and Luciano Barbera.

Photo: Pal Zileri Website