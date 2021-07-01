Max Factor names Priyanka Chopra-Jonas as global ambassador 

Max Factor, part of Coty Inc., has announced actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas as its global ambassador and creative collaborator. Chopra-Jonas joins Max Factor as the face of “major” beauty campaigns and product launches throughout 2021 and beyond, explained the beauty brand, starting with the new Facefinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation campaign.

As a creative collaborator, Max Factor states that the actress was very involved with the first campaign, ensuring that the language used in the advert was authentic to her voice and her personal experience with the brand and the product.

Stefano Curti, chief brands officer at Coty, said in a statement: “Priyanka is the modern embodiment of our diverse Max Factor audience, and a champion of the empowerment that comes with transformation. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with her and know we will be able to achieve so many extraordinary things together.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas added: “A brand with a rich heritage that spans more than 100 years, Max Factor is behind the most iconic and effortless beauty transformations in pop culture, and I am honoured to be collaborating as their new global ambassador. “Confidence can be someone’s most powerful asset, and it’s important to trust that your beauty products will deliver. From make-up artists to people all over the globe, I know I’m in good company in sharing my excitement for Max Factor’s new product launches and I’m proud to be part of the brand’s next chapter.”

Max Factor was founded at the beginning of the 20th century by the eponymous Polish-born make-up artist, wig maker and inventor, who coined the term, ‘make-up’, and has a heritage rooted in Hollywood.

Currently, the brand is refreshing its approach with a focus on empowering its community to “step into the spotlight,” with its portfolio of products. This is highlighted with the new FaceFinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation designed as the first foundation to combine primer, concealer and foundation to give a professional airbrush finish.