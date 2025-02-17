Max Retail strengthens leadership team with new CFO

Max Retail, the business-to-business (B2B) marketplace helping independent retailers and brands turn excess inventory into revenue, has appointed former Moda Operandi executive Hoddi Hafsteinsson as its new chief financial officer.

Hafsteinsson is a seasoned executive with a track record of scaling luxury fashion and retail businesses. During his time at Moda Operandi, he played a key role in growing its revenue and helped the luxury retailer raise more than 250 million US dollars in growth capital to accelerate its expansion.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Max Retail, following its recently announced 15 million US dollar Series A funding round.

Melodie van der Baan, chief executive and co-founder of Max Retail said in a statement: “Hoddi’s expertise in retail and marketplace strategies makes him the ideal financial leader for Max Retail.

“His experience scaling global operations and driving profitability will help us strengthen our platform and support independent retailers’ growth, both online and in-store.”

Commenting on his new role, Hafsteinsson added: “Max Retail’s innovative approach to solving the excess inventory challenge for independent retailers truly resonates with me. Having worked extensively in the fashion e-commerce space, I understand the unique challenges these retailers face in managing inventory and maintaining profitability.

“The company’s technology-first solution creates a unique opportunity to build a sustainable, scalable business model that delivers real value to both retailers and e-commerce partners. "I look forward to helping accelerate Max Retail's growth, and work with the team to expand our reach and impact by becoming an indispensable long-term partner to the retailers and e-commerce partners.”