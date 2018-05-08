McArthurGlen Group creates chief information officer role

Designer outlet company, the McArthurGlen Group has appointed Phil Parry to the newly-created chief information officer role.

Parry, who joins from Whitbread Plc, will lead McArthurGlen’s technology operations and investments across its portfolio of 24 designer outlets in nine countries, reporting to the group’s chief customer officer, Tom Enraght-Moony.

“Phil brings 20 years’ diverse technology and transformation experience at B2B and B2C brands including Whitbread plc, Mercedes-Benz, Argos and Homebase,” said Enraght-Moony in a statement. “As McArthurGlen continues to invest in our technology infrastructure and team, he will be pivotal to our strategy of putting the customer at the heart of everything we do and maximising the performance of our brand partners by applying technology and data across the entire value chain.”

Commenting on his new role, Parry added in a statement: “McArthurGlen Designer Outlets offer a unique and enduring proposition to shoppers, tourists and brand partners in today’s fast-evolving retail marketplace - one which I look forward to contributing to as the Group continues to develop its customer experience and technology function.”

For the past three years, Parry has been group head of digital delivery at Whitbread plc responsible for delivering all digital initiatives across the company including its Premier Inn, Costa Coffee and restaurant brands. Prior to that he worked for Home Retail Group as group IS digital programme manager and was a project delivery leader at Mercedes-Benz UK.