McArthurGlen names Susie McCabe its Deputy CEO

McArthurGlen Group has appointed Susie McCabe as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. She most recently served as senior vice president of global retail at Under Armor Inc., where, the company said, she was responsible for the creation and implementation of global retail strategy. In her new role, McCabe will report jointly to McArthurGlen Chairman, JW (Joey) Kaempfer and CEO, Julia Calabrese.

"Julia and I welcome Susie to McArthurGlen to support the team in this newly created position. Her extensive experience in retail and management, and its in-depth knowledge of customer satisfaction are of great value. We continue to grow as an organization focusing on the experience of our customers and our brand partners, "said Joey Kaempfer in a statement.

She previously worked for sixteen years at Ralph Lauren Corporation in various management positions in both the regular retail and outlet businesses of Ralph Lauren. At Polo Ralph Lauren she held a number of senior positions, including that of president of Factory Store Concepts, where she led the strategic direction and operation of the outlet stores of the brand in the US and Europe.

"I have been working closely with McArthurGlen for many years. They have the best management team in the outlet industry and I am very happy that I'm part of it now,” added McCabe.

McArthurGlen operates 24 designer outlets in nine countries, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.