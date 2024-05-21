MCM appoints new head of marketing

MCM has named Sarika Rastogi to lead its communications efforts as head of brand marketing and communications, NSCA, as the luxury German brand continues to develop its updated strategic direction.

Rastogi, who has more than twenty years of communications, PR, marketing, brand and event expertise, joins MCM after holding several positions at Michael Kors, Tod’s, Chanel, and Vogue.

Sarika Rastogi, head of brand marketing and communications, NSCA at MCM Credits: MCM

Her appointment comes on the back of MCM’s recently unveiled new brand identity, which features an enhanced design language, consumer experience, and lifestyle presentation for the “21st century Digital Nomad”.

The brand refresh aims to highlight a new era of creativity, vision and innovation, featuring an ultramodern strategy focused on repositioning MCM as a digital-driven, smart, and sustainable luxury brand through revitalising the heritage codes and transforming the portfolio into a new, full lifestyle assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories.

Commenting on the appointment, Sabine Brunner, president of MCM Global AG, said in a statement: “The appointment is an exciting addition to our team and is integral to the next chapter of growth for the MCM business. With her luxury expertise, Sarika is a natural choice for her role in our house to support the conversation surrounding MCM’s evolving brand heritage and the development of MCM’s innate digital nomad lifestyle.”