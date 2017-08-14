Meenal Mistry to join Bottega Veneta

Luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta has named Meenal Mistry as senior director, global editorial content and copy, effective August 21.

Mistry, who most recently served as fashion director of Off Duty at The Wall Street Journal, will be responsible for all creative content, including social media, editorial, and brand narratives.

Prior to working at The Wall Street Journal, she was a freelance writer and editor after serving as fashion news editor at W Magazine and WWD.

"Meenal possesses a distinct talent for weaving sophisticated editorial content around fashion trends," said Bottega Veneta chief marketing officer Lisa Pomerantz. "Her ability to curate compelling stories, for both men and women, with a unique voice and a discerning eye made her the ideal candidate for the position.”

Bottega Veneta has also recently appointed Kristen Campbell as senior vice president of global marketing. Campbell is tasked with assembling a team that will place a “strong focus” on digital and social media advertising, with the aim of furthering the luxury brand’s ongoing commitment to putting the customer at the centre of all marketing investment.

"With her broad expertise in global marketing and impressive management skills, Kristen is the perfect leader to helm this growing team," added Pomerantz.

Campbell most recently ran KC Consulting, and before starting her own firm, she was vice president of global marketing at Michael Kors, and, previously, Calvin Klein. Campbell reports directly to Pomerantz.