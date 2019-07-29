Meghan guest edits Vogue's iconic September issue

Prince Harry's wife Meghan will guest edit the September issue of iconic fashion magazine British Vogue, which will see her in "candid conversation" with former US first lady Michelle Obama.

The edition, entitled "Forces for Change", will feature 15 women "united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers", including world-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, according to a statement released by the royal family.

"These last seven months have been a rewarding process..., to take the year's most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today," said Meghan, also known by her official title the Duchess of Sussex.

"Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover," she added.

Other women to feature include New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and actor/campaigners Jane Fonda and Salma Hayek Pinault, along with youth climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The issue of British Vogue will be available on August 2.(AFP)