Melissa Riggs promoted to CMO at The Lycra Company

The Lycra Company, fibre and technology solution provider for the apparel industry, has promoted Melissa Riggs, director of marketing, North America to the role of chief marketing officer (CMO).

Riggs brings more than two decades of brand-building experience in consumer packaged goods and the apparel and footwear industries to her new role, including experience with the Gore-Tex brand. Before joining Lycra in 2022, Riggs spent 11 years at Molson Coors Beverage Company, specialising in partnership marketing and distributor go-to-market planning.

“Melissa’s promotion reflects the importance we place on building upon our company’s unique marketing capability and the value it brings to our customers,” said Gary Smith, The Lycra Company’s CEO.

As CMO, Riggs will oversee the planning, development, and execution of brand and marketing initiatives supporting the company’s business objectives and growth strategies.

"Stepping into the CMO role, I look forward to unlocking new ways to invigorate our ingredient brands, elevate our partners, and make our impact felt throughout the value chain,” said Riggs.

Riggs has a master’s degree from Temple University in Philadelphia and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston.