Menswear brand J. Hilburn appoints new CEO Andy Janowski

Menswear brand J. Hilburn just announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer. Effective Monday, April 23, Andy Janowski will take over the role to help grow the brand and help build its strategy moving forward.

Previously, Janowski served the role of executive chairman on the board of directors for the company. He has had over 30 years of experience in fashion including his past work as chief executive officer at Smythson. During his time at that company, he helped grown the brand by 50 percent, according to a press release by J. Hilburn. He has also worked at elite brands such as Burberry and Gap, Inc. In his new position, it seems he will be the perfect fit to drive J. Hilburn forward in its business goes.

"The extraordinary success of J.Hilburn over the past 11 years clearly established the brand as the leader in custom-made men's clothing," Janowski said in a press release. "As men's tastes evolve, J.Hilburn is now well positioned to expand on its luxury customer experience and meet the changing style needs." As the new CEO, Janowski will also help J. Hilburn transition from traditional business attire to casual sophisticated menswear. "As an initial investor, Battery Ventures believed early on in the power of the J.Hilburn model," Michael Brown, Battery Ventures general partner and J.Hilburn board director, said in a statement. "With Andy's appointment and the current leadership team, we could not be more confident with that investment and the future of the company."

The company will be moving forward with Janowski after the departure of co-founder and former CEO Veeral Rathod. According to a statement released but he company, he left to pursue other opportunities.