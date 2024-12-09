Merrell welcomes Noreen Naroo-Pucci as chief product officer

Hiking and outdoor footwear brand Merrell has appointed Noreen Naroo-Pucci as chief product officer.

The company said in a release that as a global thinker and executive with multi-cultural experience, Naroo-Pucci will apply her skills to Merrell's expansion as a lifestyle brand. The brand is tapping into a trend where consumers seek products that support an active, outdoor-inspired lifestyle, even in their daily routines.

"Merrell is a brand that understands the evolving outdoor space and is dedicated to building strong, purposeful footwear, and I am thrilled to work with the talented team to create innovative products to empower our consumers," said Naroo-Pucci.

Naroo-Pucci was most recently the chief product officer at Mizzen+Main, a young menswear brand. Her career also includes serving as the senior vice president of design, menswear – North America for Calvin Klein and eleven years at Under Armour as senior creative director and vice president of Global Design Engine.

Commenting on the new appointment, Merrell global brand president Janice Tennant said: "From her depth of experience working globally across great brands, Noreen’s passion for innovation and elevating design and a commitment to building high performing teams, she is going to help us continue to modernize the brand in order to attract the next generation of outdoor consumers."

Naroo-Pucci has also dedicated her time in teaching at MICA at John Hopkins University, The New School at Parsons School of Design, Fashion Institute of Technology and serving on two design school boards in inner city Baltimore.