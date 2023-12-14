MeUndies names new chief revenue officer

Los Angeles-based intimate apparel company MeUndies has named Ariel Stoddard as its new chief revenue officer.

In her new role, Stoddard will lead teams across performance marketing and customer experience as MeUndies focuses on optimizing the customer journey, elevating its membership programme, and building deeper relationships with its nearly three million customers.

Stoddard is a seasoned executive who has over a decade of strategy and marketing experience, most recently as a general manager at Fabletics, overseeing its category expansion strategy with this year's launch of Fabletics Scrubs. Before Fabletics, she was a consultant at Bain & Company.

Jonathan Shokrian, founder and chief executive at MeUndies, said in a statement: "Ariel is a thoughtful leader with experience rapidly scaling membership-based apparel brands. We couldn't be more excited to have her join our leadership team, setting the tone as we continue to scale the business to new levels and improve our best-in-class shopping experience for our loyal members and customers.”

Stoddard's appointment comes just months after Ben Shichman joined MeUndies as chief technology officer and nearly two years after Sabah Mikha joined as chief financial officer. She will report to Shokrian.

Founded in 2011, MeUndies disrupted the underwear industry when it launched the first online underwear subscription programme. Today, MeUndies has sold more than 30 million pairs of underwear and has raised 50 million US dollars in funding. The direct-to-consumer brand offers multiple purchasing options, including singles, packs, and matching pairs, as well as monthly and quarterly memberships, across ultra-soft underwear, bras, and loungewear.