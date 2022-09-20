MF Brands Group appoints new CEO of Aigle

MF Brands Group has named Valérie Dassier as the new CEO of French outerwear and bootmaker Aigle.

She succeeds Sandrine Conseiller who has been at the helm of the business since 2019.

Dassier joins from French label IKKS where she has worked since 2018 as deputy managing director.

Earlier in her career, she was chief digital and customer officer at LVMH’s Kenzo, and earlier still served as head of marketing and digital at Comptoir des Cotonniers, and held the same position at Princesse tam.tam.

In her new role as CEO of Aigle, Dassier will be tasked with supporting the brand's development both in its home market and internationally. That means she’ll be responsible for strengthening the distribution channels, including digital, as well as “pursuing the product strategy around collections that combine functionality, style and creativity”.

Switzerland’s MF Brands Group, whose portfolio also includes Gant, Lacoste, and The Kooples, acquired Aigle in 2003. Today, Aigle is present in 24 countries through 369 points of sale.

MF Brands Group chief executive Thierry Guibert thanked outgoing CEO Conseiller and said he was “delighted” with the arrival of Dassier, “a bold entrepreneur [and] an expert in fashion, retail and digital, who has successfully led several transformations”.

He said Dassier “has everything the brand needs to perpetuate its unique know-how, pursue its development and meet its social and environmental commitments”.