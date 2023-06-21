MF Brands taps new CEO at The Kooples

MF Brands has reportedly appointed a new chief executive officer at French label The Kooples.

Anne-Laura Couplet, the former CEO of French ready-to-wear brand Paule Ka, will take on the top job at The Kooples, WWD reports.

She succeeds Marie Schott who is stepping down after two years at the company’s helm.

Incoming CEO Couplet was chief executive of Paule Ka from February 2021, before which she spent four years in the same role at British retailer Burton of London.

MF Brands Group CEO Thierry Guibert said Couplet’s “leadership qualities, understanding of the products, and organisational skills will be essential in raising the desirability and performance of the brand”, WWD reports.

Outgoing CEO Schott was appointed to the helm of the company in February 2021, prior to which she held the position of executive director at French fashion label Etam between 2011 and 2018.

She replaced Romain Guinier, who was appointed CEO of The Kooples in May 2019 after the label was acquired by MF Brands Group.

The Kooples, which was founded in Paris in 2008 by brothers Alexandre, Laurent, and Raphaël Elicha, positions itself as an affordable luxury brand with 'rock 'n' roll' influences.