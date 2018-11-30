Mia Ouakim is Esprit’s new Chief Product and Brand Officer

Esprit has appointed Mia Ouakim to the role of Chief Product and Brand Officer, following the announcement of major changes to the company’s brand and product strategy earlier this week. Ouakim will oversee the product creation and design of all product divisions, as well as the consistent execution of the label’s new brand strategy. She will report to Esprit’s CEO, Anders Kristiansen.

Commenting on Ouakim’s appointment, Kristiansen told FashionUnited: “she’ s great, she is exactly the person that I've been looking for. She understands brand rather than fast fashion or discount. She’ s got a really good understanding of better quality products. Also understanding the price points we would be looking to sell at”.

Ouakim is joining Esprit from Tommy Hilfiger, where she held the role of Senior Vice President, Menswear & Tailored for two years and Vice President, Tommy Jeans for almost three years. Previous roles include senior positions in product, merchandising and design for Burberry childrenswear between 2006 and 2014.

Courtesy of Esprit