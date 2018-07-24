Michael Kampe to join as Creative Director of Lee Jeans

Lee Jeans has announced that Michael Kampe is joining the heritage denim label as its new Creative Director.

The company said in a statement, graduating with distinction from The Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp, Kampe brings with him a wealth of denim experience from previous roles at Diesel, Scotch & Soda, and most recently at Hugo Boss, where he headed the denim collections of the company’s various brands.

With a rich history of almost 130 years to draw upon at Lee Jeans, the company added, Kampe will play a fundamental role in contributing to the brand’s heritage and continuing with its mission to offer consumers an affordable premium denim experience.

Picture:Facebook/Lee Jeans