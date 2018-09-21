Michael Kors appoints Andrea Pesaresi President of men's

Michael Kors Holdings Limited has appointed Andrea Pesaresi as President of Michael Kors men’s. The company said that joining on October 15, Pesaresi will report to John D. Idol, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Andrea has been in the industry for 30 years and comes to us with extensive knowledge of the evolving luxury men’s marketplace. Andrea will provide the necessary leadership to enable us to achieve our goal of developing the Michael Kors menswear business to 1 billion dollars in revenue,” said Idol in a statement.

Pesaresi was most recently as CEO of Philippe Model. Prior to that, he was at Ermenegildo Zegna for 25 years, where his most recent role was brand director of Z Zegna and licensing, which encompassed product development, brand strategy, international expansion and marketing.

“It is a very exciting time in the men’s industry, and the Michael Kors iconic brand DNA provides a great foundation for growth,” added Pesaresi.

Picture:Michael Kors website